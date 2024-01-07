Sunday's contest features the Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) and the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) squaring off at UD Arena (on January 7) at 1:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-71 win for Dayton.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. UMass Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Where: Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio Venue: UD Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Dayton vs. UMass Score Prediction

Prediction: Dayton 76, UMass 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Dayton vs. UMass

Computer Predicted Spread: Dayton (-5.6)

Dayton (-5.6) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Dayton has a 7-5-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to UMass, who is 7-4-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Flyers are 7-5-0 and the Minutemen are 6-5-0. Dayton has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 9-1 overall in the past 10 games. UMass has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other A-10 Predictions

Dayton Performance Insights

The Flyers' +119 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.1 points per game) is a result of scoring 74.2 points per game (198th in college basketball) while giving up 65.1 per outing (51st in college basketball).

The 32.8 rebounds per game Dayton averages rank 329th in college basketball. Its opponents record 32.5 per outing.

Dayton hits 9.8 three-pointers per game (27th in college basketball), 2.6 more than its opponents (7.2). It is shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc (fourth-best in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 34.1%.

The Flyers average 103.7 points per 100 possessions on offense (32nd in college basketball), and allow 90.9 points per 100 possessions (203rd in college basketball).

Dayton and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Flyers commit 9.9 per game (42nd in college basketball) and force 9.6 (343rd in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.