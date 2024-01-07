How to Watch Dayton vs. UMass on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 7:17 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Two streaking squads meet when the Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) host the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET. The Flyers are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Minutemen, who have won four in a row.
Dayton vs. UMass Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
- TV: ESPN
Dayton Stats Insights
- The Flyers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- In games Dayton shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
- The Flyers are the 325th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen rank 92nd.
- The 74.2 points per game the Flyers record are just three more points than the Minutemen allow (71.2).
- Dayton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 71.2 points.
Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Dayton scored 73.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (64.5).
- The Flyers allowed 58.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.2 on the road.
- In home games, Dayton averaged 1.2 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (32.2%).
Dayton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/20/2023
|Oakland
|W 91-67
|UD Arena
|12/30/2023
|Longwood
|W 78-69
|UD Arena
|1/3/2024
|@ Davidson
|W 72-59
|John M. Belk Arena
|1/7/2024
|UMass
|-
|UD Arena
|1/12/2024
|@ Duquesne
|-
|UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
|1/16/2024
|Saint Louis
|-
|UD Arena
