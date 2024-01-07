Two streaking squads meet when the Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) host the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET. The Flyers are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Minutemen, who have won four in a row.

Dayton vs. UMass Game Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN
Dayton Stats Insights

  • The Flyers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
  • In games Dayton shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.
  • The Flyers are the 325th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen rank 92nd.
  • The 74.2 points per game the Flyers record are just three more points than the Minutemen allow (71.2).
  • Dayton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Dayton scored 73.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (64.5).
  • The Flyers allowed 58.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.2 on the road.
  • In home games, Dayton averaged 1.2 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/20/2023 Oakland W 91-67 UD Arena
12/30/2023 Longwood W 78-69 UD Arena
1/3/2024 @ Davidson W 72-59 John M. Belk Arena
1/7/2024 UMass - UD Arena
1/12/2024 @ Duquesne - UPMC Cooper Fieldhouse
1/16/2024 Saint Louis - UD Arena

