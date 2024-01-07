Two streaking squads meet when the Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) host the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET. The Flyers are putting their eight-game winning streak on the line versus the Minutemen, who have won four in a row.

Dayton vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio TV: ESPN

Dayton Stats Insights

The Flyers make 48.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than the Minutemen have allowed to their opponents (40.7%).

In games Dayton shoots better than 40.7% from the field, it is 10-1 overall.

The Flyers are the 325th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Minutemen rank 92nd.

The 74.2 points per game the Flyers record are just three more points than the Minutemen allow (71.2).

Dayton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 71.2 points.

Dayton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Dayton scored 73.9 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 9.4 more points than it averaged in road games (64.5).

The Flyers allowed 58.9 points per game at home last season, compared to 63.2 on the road.

In home games, Dayton averaged 1.2 more treys per game (7.5) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (38.6%) compared to in road games (32.2%).

Dayton Upcoming Schedule