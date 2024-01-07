The Dayton Flyers (11-2, 1-0 A-10) will look to extend an eight-game win run when they host the UMass Minutemen (10-3, 1-0 A-10) at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Minutemen have won four games in a row.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Dayton vs. UMass matchup in this article.

Dayton vs. UMass Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio

UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Dayton vs. UMass Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Dayton Moneyline UMass Moneyline BetMGM Dayton (-8.5) 150.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM

Dayton vs. UMass Betting Trends

Dayton has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Flyers games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this season.

UMass has put together a 9-4-0 record against the spread this season.

Minutemen games have hit the over eight out of 13 times this year.

Dayton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Dayton is 64th in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+20000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (37th).

The Flyers' national championship odds have jumped from +30000 at the beginning of the season to +20000, the seventh-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +20000, Dayton has been given a 0.5% chance of winning the national championship.

