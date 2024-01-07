Jake Browning was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Cincinnati Bengals' Week 18 matchup against the Cleveland Browns (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). Take a look at Browning's stats on this page.

In terms of season stats, Browning has passed for 1,780 yards (222.5 per game) and nine touchdowns, with six picks. He has connected on 69.9% of his passes (153-for-219), and has 25 carries for 109 yards three touchdowns.

Jake Browning Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Foot

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Browning 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 153 219 69.9% 1,780 9 6 8.1 25 109 3

Browning Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0 Week 12 Steelers 19 26 227 1 1 3 9 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 32 37 354 1 0 2 22 1 Week 14 Colts 18 24 275 2 1 3 7 1 Week 15 Vikings 29 42 324 2 1 4 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 28 42 335 1 3 1 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 19 33 197 1 0 7 32 1

