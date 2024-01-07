The Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns are set to meet in a Week 18 matchup at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Will Jake Browning score a touchdown in this tilt? Let's take a peek at the anytime TD odds and break down his recent statistics and trends.

Will Jake Browning score a touchdown against the Browns?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a TD)

Browning has run for 109 yards on 25 carries (13.6 ypg), with three touchdowns.

Browning has rushed for a TD in three games (of eight games played).

Jake Browning Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Browns 0 1 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 11 @Ravens 8 14 68 1 0 4 40 0 Week 12 Steelers 19 26 227 1 1 3 9 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 32 37 354 1 0 2 22 1 Week 14 Colts 18 24 275 2 1 3 7 1 Week 15 Vikings 29 42 324 2 1 4 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 28 42 335 1 3 1 0 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 19 33 197 1 0 7 32 1

