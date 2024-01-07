Searching for an updated view of the MAC and how each team measures up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Toledo

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 23-4

9-3 | 23-4 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 93rd

93rd Last Game: W 48-35 vs Eastern Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

2. Ball State

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 26-3

12-2 | 26-3 Overall Rank: 84th

84th Strength of Schedule Rank: 168th

168th Last Game: W 71-64 vs Akron

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Buffalo

Buffalo Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

3. Kent State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-9

8-4 | 17-9 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: W 92-63 vs Ohio

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Miami (OH)

@ Miami (OH) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

4. Bowling Green

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 21-7

8-4 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 134th

134th Strength of Schedule Rank: 65th

65th Last Game: W 75-69 vs Western Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

5. Buffalo

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-12

7-5 | 15-12 Overall Rank: 222nd

222nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 320th

320th Last Game: W 77-69 vs Central Michigan

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ball State

@ Ball State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, January 10

6. Akron

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-15

5-7 | 13-15 Overall Rank: 240th

240th Strength of Schedule Rank: 316th

316th Last Game: L 71-64 vs Ball State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Central Michigan

Central Michigan Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

7. Western Michigan

Current Record: 5-7 | Projected Record: 13-14

5-7 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 258th

258th Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

200th Last Game: L 75-69 vs Bowling Green

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Toledo

@ Toledo Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

8. Northern Illinois

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 9-19

7-6 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 273rd

273rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 346th

346th Last Game: W 58-48 vs Miami (OH)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ohio

@ Ohio Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

9. Ohio

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 10-18

4-8 | 10-18 Overall Rank: 300th

300th Strength of Schedule Rank: 245th

245th Last Game: L 92-63 vs Kent State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Illinois

Northern Illinois Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

10. Eastern Michigan

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 6-21

4-8 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 308th

308th Strength of Schedule Rank: 280th

280th Last Game: L 48-35 vs Toledo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bowling Green

@ Bowling Green Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

11. Miami (OH)

Current Record: 2-10 | Projected Record: 5-23

2-10 | 5-23 Overall Rank: 314th

314th Strength of Schedule Rank: 153rd

153rd Last Game: L 58-48 vs Northern Illinois

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Kent State

Kent State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 11

12. Central Michigan

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 2-25

1-10 | 2-25 Overall Rank: 331st

331st Strength of Schedule Rank: 235th

235th Last Game: L 77-69 vs Buffalo

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game