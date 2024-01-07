How to Watch Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cleveland State Vikings (10-6, 3-2 Horizon League) hope to continue an eight-game home winning streak when hosting the Northern Kentucky Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET.
Northern Kentucky vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Horizon League Games
Northern Kentucky Stats Insights
- Northern Kentucky is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 45.3% from the field.
- The Norse are the 304th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Vikings sit at 14th.
- The Norse's 72.8 points per game are just 1.9 more points than the 70.9 the Vikings allow.
- Northern Kentucky has put together an 8-1 record in games it scores more than 70.9 points.
Northern Kentucky Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 Northern Kentucky is scoring 16.5 more points per game at home (81.6) than on the road (65.1).
- At home, the Norse allow 68 points per game. On the road, they concede 74.5.
- At home, Northern Kentucky drains 6.6 treys per game, 1.6 more than it averages on the road (5). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (34.3%) than on the road (29.4%).
Northern Kentucky Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|L 92-56
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/29/2023
|@ Purdue Fort Wayne
|L 73-60
|Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
|1/4/2024
|Youngstown State
|W 79-76
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|@ Cleveland State
|-
|Wolstein Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Oakland
|-
|Athletics Center O'rena
|1/13/2024
|@ Detroit Mercy
|-
|Calihan Hall
