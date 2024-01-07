Will Tee Higgins Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Tee Higgins did not participate in his most recent practice. The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 18 matchup with the Cleveland Browns begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. All of Higgins' stats can be found below.
Rep Tee Higgins and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
In the passing game, Higgins has been targeted 76 times, with season stats of 656 yards on 42 receptions (15.6 per catch) and five TDs.
Keep an eye on Higgins' injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Tee Higgins Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hamstring
- There is one other pass catcher on the injury report for the Bengals this week:
- Ja'Marr Chase (LP/shoulder): 96 Rec; 1197 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Week 18 Injury Reports
- Click Here for Bryce Young
- Click Here for Robert Woods
- Click Here for Baker Mayfield
- Click Here for Trey Palmer
- Click Here for Noah Brown
Bengals vs. Browns Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Read More About This Game
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Higgins 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|76
|42
|656
|235
|5
|15.6
Higgins Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Browns
|8
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Ravens
|12
|8
|89
|2
|Week 3
|Rams
|8
|2
|21
|0
|Week 4
|@Titans
|4
|2
|19
|0
|Week 6
|Seahawks
|4
|2
|20
|0
|Week 8
|@49ers
|6
|5
|69
|0
|Week 9
|Bills
|9
|8
|110
|0
|Week 13
|@Jaguars
|3
|3
|36
|0
|Week 14
|Colts
|4
|2
|72
|0
|Week 15
|Vikings
|8
|4
|61
|2
|Week 16
|@Steelers
|8
|5
|140
|1
|Week 17
|@Chiefs
|2
|1
|19
|0
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.