Trenton Irwin was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should play when the Cincinnati Bengals match up against the Cleveland Browns at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 18. If you're trying to find Irwin's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

In terms of season stats, Irwin has been targeted 30 times and has 23 catches for 282 yards (12.3 per reception) and one TD.

Trenton Irwin Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

The Bengals have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Ja'Marr Chase (LP/shoulder): 96 Rec; 1197 Rec Yds; 7 Rec TDs Tee Higgins (doubtful/hamstring): 42 Rec; 656 Rec Yds; 5 Rec TDs



Week 18 Injury Reports

Bengals vs. Browns Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM

Irwin 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 30 23 282 103 1 12.3

Irwin Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 @Titans 1 1 17 0 Week 5 @Cardinals 10 8 60 0 Week 8 @49ers 2 2 24 0 Week 10 Texans 4 2 54 1 Week 11 @Ravens 5 3 36 0 Week 12 Steelers 1 1 25 0 Week 13 @Jaguars 1 1 25 0 Week 16 @Steelers 4 4 37 0 Week 17 @Chiefs 2 1 4 0

