Sunday's contest at Wright State University Nutter Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3) matching up with the Wright State Raiders (10-6) at 1:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-62 victory, heavily favoring Green Bay.

The Raiders came out on top in their last outing 77-70 against Milwaukee on Friday.

Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction

Prediction: Green Bay 75, Wright State 62

Other Horizon Predictions

Wright State Schedule Analysis

The Raiders' best win this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings. The Raiders took home the 89-78 win at home on November 27.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Wright State is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.

Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins

89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 118) on November 27

77-70 at home over Milwaukee (No. 212) on January 5

72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 259) on November 18

66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 262) on December 22

82-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 266) on December 29

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (37-for-102)

19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (37-for-102) Layne Ferrell: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49 FG%, 45 3PT% (27-for-60)

12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49 FG%, 45 3PT% (27-for-60) Rachel Loobie: 8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Kacee Baumhower: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72)

12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72) Cara VanKempen: 4.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36 3PT% (18-for-50)

Wright State Performance Insights

The Raiders average 72.2 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (291st in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.

With 75.6 points per game in Horizon action, Wright State is averaging 3.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.2 PPG).

Offensively, the Raiders have performed better at home this year, posting 77.7 points per game, compared to 69.1 per game in road games.

At home, Wright State is surrendering 8.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (74.6).

In their last 10 games, the Raiders have been racking up 70.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.

