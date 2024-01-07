Wright State vs. Green Bay Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - January 7
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:50 AM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Sunday's contest at Wright State University Nutter Center has the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3) matching up with the Wright State Raiders (10-6) at 1:00 PM ET (on January 7). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-62 victory, heavily favoring Green Bay.
The Raiders came out on top in their last outing 77-70 against Milwaukee on Friday.
Wright State vs. Green Bay Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio
Wright State vs. Green Bay Score Prediction
- Prediction: Green Bay 75, Wright State 62
Wright State Schedule Analysis
- The Raiders' best win this season came against the Marshall Thundering Herd, a squad ranked outside the top 100 (No. 118) in our computer rankings. The Raiders took home the 89-78 win at home on November 27.
- When facing Quadrant 4 opponents, Wright State is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 15th-most wins.
Wright State 2023-24 Best Wins
- 89-78 at home over Marshall (No. 118) on November 27
- 77-70 at home over Milwaukee (No. 212) on January 5
- 72-63 on the road over Indiana State (No. 259) on November 18
- 66-61 over Presbyterian (No. 262) on December 22
- 82-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 266) on December 29
Wright State Leaders
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (37-for-102)
- Layne Ferrell: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49 FG%, 45 3PT% (27-for-60)
- Rachel Loobie: 8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)
- Kacee Baumhower: 12 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72)
- Cara VanKempen: 4.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36 3PT% (18-for-50)
Wright State Performance Insights
- The Raiders average 72.2 points per game (96th in college basketball) while giving up 69.6 per contest (291st in college basketball). They have a +41 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game.
- With 75.6 points per game in Horizon action, Wright State is averaging 3.4 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (72.2 PPG).
- Offensively, the Raiders have performed better at home this year, posting 77.7 points per game, compared to 69.1 per game in road games.
- At home, Wright State is surrendering 8.9 fewer points per game (65.7) than in away games (74.6).
- In their last 10 games, the Raiders have been racking up 70.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 72.2 they've scored over the course of the 2023-24 season.
