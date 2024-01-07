The Wright State Raiders (10-6) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup against the Green Bay Phoenix (11-3), winners of six straight. It begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Wright State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio

Wright State University Nutter Center in Fairborn, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Horizon Games

Wright State vs. Green Bay Scoring Comparison

The Phoenix score an average of 75.1 points per game, 5.5 more points than the 69.6 the Raiders give up.

When it scores more than 69.6 points, Green Bay is 8-0.

Wright State is 8-4 when it gives up fewer than 75.1 points.

The 72.2 points per game the Raiders average are 13.6 more points than the Phoenix give up (58.6).

Wright State is 10-4 when scoring more than 58.6 points.

Green Bay has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 72.2 points.

The Raiders shoot 42.3% from the field, 3.7% higher than the Phoenix allow defensively.

The Phoenix shoot 49.9% from the field, 6.6% higher than the Raiders concede.

Wright State Leaders

Alexis Hutchison: 19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (37-for-102)

19.6 PTS, 1.6 STL, 42.0 FG%, 36.3 3PT% (37-for-102) Layne Ferrell: 12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (27-for-60)

12.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.5 BLK, 49.0 FG%, 45.0 3PT% (27-for-60) Rachel Loobie: 8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17)

8.1 PTS, 48.6 FG%, 17.6 3PT% (3-for-17) Kacee Baumhower: 12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72)

12.0 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37.2 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (21-for-72) Cara VanKempen: 4.8 PTS, 41.5 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (18-for-50)

Wright State Schedule