How to Watch Youngstown State vs. IUPUI on TV or Live Stream - January 7
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET.
Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Youngstown State Stats Insights
- This season, the Penguins have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Youngstown State shoots better than 50.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.
- The Jaguars are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Penguins sit at 44th.
- The Penguins score only 3.5 more points per game (81.1) than the Jaguars allow (77.6).
- Youngstown State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 77.6 points.
Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison
- Youngstown State is averaging 90.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 20.9 more points than it is averaging in away games (70.0).
- The Penguins are allowing 66.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (73.9).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Youngstown State has fared better in home games this season, making 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.
Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/21/2023
|Navy
|W 75-65
|Beeghly Center
|12/31/2023
|Oakland
|L 88-81
|Beeghly Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Northern Kentucky
|L 79-76
|Truist Arena
|1/7/2024
|IUPUI
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/10/2024
|Purdue Fort Wayne
|-
|Beeghly Center
|1/12/2024
|Wright State
|-
|Beeghly Center
