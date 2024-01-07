The IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) aim to stop a seven-game road losing streak at the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Youngstown State Stats Insights

This season, the Penguins have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.1% lower than the 50.7% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.

In games Youngstown State shoots better than 50.7% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Jaguars are the 357th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Penguins sit at 44th.

The Penguins score only 3.5 more points per game (81.1) than the Jaguars allow (77.6).

Youngstown State has a 6-1 record when putting up more than 77.6 points.

Youngstown State Home & Away Comparison

Youngstown State is averaging 90.9 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 20.9 more points than it is averaging in away games (70.0).

The Penguins are allowing 66.6 points per game this season in home games, which is 7.3 fewer points than they're allowing when playing on the road (73.9).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Youngstown State has fared better in home games this season, making 9.6 three-pointers per game with a 35.0% three-point percentage, compared to 8.9 threes per game and a 33.7% three-point percentage away from home.

Youngstown State Upcoming Schedule