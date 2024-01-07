The IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) aim to snap a seven-game road losing skid at the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Youngstown State vs. IUPUI matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 PM ET

Where: Beeghly Center in Youngstown, Ohio

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Youngstown State Moneyline IUPUI Moneyline BetMGM Youngstown State (-18.5) 146.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Youngstown State (-17.5) 147.5 -4000 +1280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Betting Trends

Youngstown State has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing six times.

Penguins games have hit the over six out of 11 times this season.

IUPUI has covered three times in 13 games with a spread this year.

In the Jaguars' 13 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

