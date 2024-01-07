Youngstown State vs. IUPUI January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Sunday's Horizon League schedule includes the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) facing the IUPUI Jaguars (4-9, 0-2 Horizon League) at 1:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Damiree Burns: 11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Brandon Rush: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brett Thompson: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- John Lovelace Jr.: 9 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Jlynn Counter: 16.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Monroe: 11 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2 AST, 1.2 STL, 0 BLK
- DJ Jackson: 9.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kidtrell Blocker: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Vincent Brady II: 6.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Stat Comparison
|Youngstown State Rank
|Youngstown State AVG
|IUPUI AVG
|IUPUI Rank
|49th
|81.5
|Points Scored
|67.2
|324th
|109th
|67.9
|Points Allowed
|77.6
|316th
|21st
|42.1
|Rebounds
|29.9
|356th
|60th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|256th
|69th
|8.8
|3pt Made
|3.4
|362nd
|63rd
|15.9
|Assists
|9.8
|348th
|99th
|10.8
|Turnovers
|13.2
|289th
