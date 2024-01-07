The IUPUI Jaguars (5-11, 1-4 Horizon League) visit the Youngstown State Penguins (10-5, 2-2 Horizon League) after losing seven road games in a row. The Penguins are heavy favorites by 18.5 points in the matchup, which tips at 1:30 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The over/under is 146.5 for the matchup.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:30 PM ET

1:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Youngstown, Ohio

Youngstown, Ohio Venue: Beeghly Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Youngstown State -18.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Youngstown State Betting Records & Stats

Youngstown State and its opponents have scored more than 146.5 points in five of 11 games this season.

The average total in Youngstown State's games this year is 151.1, 4.6 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Penguins' ATS record is 6-5-0 this season.

Youngstown State's .545 ATS win percentage (6-5-0 ATS Record) is higher than IUPUI's .250 mark (3-9-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Youngstown State 5 45.5% 81.1 147.7 70.0 147.6 148.0 IUPUI 4 33.3% 66.6 147.7 77.6 147.6 142.0

Additional Youngstown State Insights & Trends

The Penguins have covered twice in four chances against the spread in conference action this season.

The 81.1 points per game the Penguins score are just 3.5 more points than the Jaguars give up (77.6).

Youngstown State has a 2-1 record against the spread and a 6-1 record overall when scoring more than 77.6 points.

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Youngstown State 6-5-0 0-0 6-5-0 IUPUI 3-9-0 0-1 6-6-0

Youngstown State vs. IUPUI Home/Away Splits

Youngstown State IUPUI 7-1 Home Record 4-3 3-4 Away Record 1-5 3-1-0 Home ATS Record 2-2-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 1-5-0 90.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 72.0 70.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 61.3 3-1-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 2-2-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-2-0

