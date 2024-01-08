The Boston Celtics (28-7) match up with the Indiana Pacers (20-15) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Pacers vs. Celtics matchup.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Celtics Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Celtics Moneyline Pacers Moneyline BetMGM Celtics (-3.5) 243.5 -160 +135 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Celtics (-3.5) 244 -162 +136 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Pacers vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have a +378 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.8 points per game. They're putting up 120.9 points per game to rank fifth in the league and are giving up 110.1 per contest to rank third in the NBA.

The Pacers' +93 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 126.8 points per game (first in NBA) while giving up 124.2 per outing (29th in league).

The two teams combine to score 247.7 points per game, 4.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams score 234.3 points per game combined, 9.2 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Boston has won 19 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 16 times.

Indiana has covered 20 times in 35 chances against the spread this year.

Pacers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG Tyrese Haliburton 23.5 -105 24.1 Myles Turner 15.5 -128 17.4

Pacers and Celtics NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Pacers +10000 +5000 - Celtics +325 +130 -

