The Boston Celtics (28-7) battle the Indiana Pacers (20-15) on January 8, 2024. The matchup airs on BSIN and NBCS-BOS.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, January 8, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: Bally Sports

Pacers vs Celtics Additional Info

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers are shooting 50.9% from the field, 6.1% higher than the 44.8% the Celtics' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Indiana has a 19-11 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Pacers are the 29th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 10th.

The Pacers' 126.8 points per game are 16.7 more points than the 110.1 the Celtics give up.

When it scores more than 110.1 points, Indiana is 20-8.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers average more points per game at home (128.1) than on the road (125.3), and also allow fewer points at home (120.8) than on the road (128.1).

Indiana is giving up fewer points at home (120.8 per game) than away (128.1).

This season the Pacers are averaging more assists at home (31.5 per game) than away (30.4).

