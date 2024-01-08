Tyrese Haliburton and Jayson Tatum are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Indiana Pacers and the Boston Celtics meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday (tipping at 7:00 PM ET).

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Monday, January 8, 2024

Monday, January 8, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSIN and NBCS-BOS

BSIN and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Indianapolis, Indiana

Indianapolis, Indiana Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

NBA Props Today: Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -111) 4.5 (Over: -130) 11.5 (Over: -120) 3.5 (Over: +102)

The 23.5-point over/under for Haliburton on Monday is 0.6 lower than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- 4.2 -- is 0.3 lower than his over/under on Monday.

Haliburton's assist average -- 12.6 -- is higher than Monday's assist prop bet (11.5).

Haliburton averages the same amount of three-pointers as his over/under on Monday (3.5).

Myles Turner Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -122) 6.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +124)

Monday's points prop bet for Myles Turner is 15.5 points. That's 1.9 fewer than his season average of 17.4.

His per-game rebound average of 7.2 is 0.7 more than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (6.5).

Turner's 1.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 less than his over/under in Monday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Boston Celtics

Jayson Tatum Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 9.5 (Over: +102) 4.5 (Over: -159) 3.5 (Over: -102)

Tatum has racked up 27.5 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.0 points less than Monday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 8.7 -- is 0.8 less than his prop bet over/under for Monday's game (9.5).

Tatum has averaged 4.5 assists per game, the same as Monday's assist over/under.

Tatum has connected on 3.2 three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Monday's game (3.5).

