Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers hit the court versus the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Monday.

In a 118-101 loss to the Celtics (his previous action) Haliburton produced 17 points, six rebounds, seven assists and five steals.

With prop bets in place for Haliburton, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Tyrese Haliburton Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 23.5 24.1 22.5 Rebounds 4.5 4.2 4.8 Assists 11.5 12.6 14.3 PRA -- 40.9 41.6 PR -- 28.3 27.3 3PM 3.5 3.5 3.3



Tyrese Haliburton Insights vs. the Celtics

This season, Haliburton has made 8.5 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 15.9% of his team's total makes.

He's connected on 3.5 threes per game, or 21.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Pacers rank 10th in possessions per game with 106.1. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 102.2 possessions per contest.

Conceding 110.1 points per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Celtics are the 14th-ranked squad in the league, conceding 43.2 rebounds per contest.

Allowing 24.6 assists per game, the Celtics are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

The Celtics concede 13.7 made 3-pointers per game, 22nd-ranked in the NBA.

Tyrese Haliburton vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2024 35 17 6 7 2 0 5 12/4/2023 40 26 10 13 5 0 1

