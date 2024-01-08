How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Monday, January 8
Published: Jan. 7, 2024 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Monday's NCAA Women's Hockey schedule has plenty of exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is Maine taking on Boston University on ESPN+.
Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Boston University vs Maine
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.