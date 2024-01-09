Tuesday's contest at John E. Worthen Arena has the Akron Zips (10-4, 2-0 MAC) matching up with the Ball State Cardinals (8-6, 0-2 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on January 9. Our computer prediction projects a 76-66 victory for Akron.

The game has no line set.

Akron vs. Ball State Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Muncie, Indiana

Muncie, Indiana Venue: John E. Worthen Arena

Akron vs. Ball State Score Prediction

Prediction: Akron 76, Ball State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. Ball State

Computer Predicted Spread: Akron (-9.6)

Akron (-9.6) Computer Predicted Total: 141.9

Ball State has put together a 6-5-0 record against the spread this season, while Akron is 7-4-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cardinals are 5-6-0 and the Zips are 6-5-0. In the last 10 contests, Ball State has a 5-5 record against the spread while going 5-5 overall. Akron has gone 6-4 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips put up 77.0 points per game (126th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (53rd in college basketball). They have a +163 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 11.6 points per game.

Akron pulls down 36.9 rebounds per game (160th in college basketball) while allowing 30.6 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.3 boards per game.

Akron connects on 9.3 three-pointers per game (41st in college basketball), 2.9 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.3% from beyond the arc (75th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 31.8%.

Akron and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Zips commit 12.2 per game (229th in college basketball) and force 12.1 (173rd in college basketball).

