Tuesday's game features the Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) and the Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC) clashing at Stroh Center in what should be a competitive matchup, with a projected 75-74 win for Bowling Green according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on January 9.

The game has no line set.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green, Ohio Venue: Stroh Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Bowling Green vs. Ohio Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 75, Ohio 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Bowling Green vs. Ohio

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-0.1)

Bowling Green (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Bowling Green's record against the spread this season is 4-6-0, while Ohio's is 4-9-0. The Falcons have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Bobcats have a record of 6-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Bowling Green is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall over its last 10 contests, while Ohio has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game with a +93 scoring differential overall. They put up 74.8 points per game (185th in college basketball) and give up 68.1 per contest (105th in college basketball).

Bowling Green wins the rebound battle by an average of 2.2 boards. It is collecting 38.4 rebounds per game (97th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 36.2 per outing.

Bowling Green makes 7.3 three-pointers per game (204th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

The Falcons rank 203rd in college basketball with 93.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 69th in college basketball defensively with 85.4 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Bowling Green has committed 11.1 turnovers per game (123rd in college basketball play) while forcing 12.1 (173rd in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.