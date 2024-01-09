Tuesday's game that pits the Cincinnati Bearcats (12-2, 1-0 Big 12) versus the No. 20 Texas Longhorns (11-3, 0-1 Big 12) at Fifth Third Arena has a projected final score of 75-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Cincinnati, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM on January 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati vs. Texas Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Fifth Third Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cincinnati vs. Texas Score Prediction

Prediction: Cincinnati 75, Texas 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Cincinnati vs. Texas

Computer Predicted Spread: Cincinnati (-4.2)

Cincinnati (-4.2) Computer Predicted Total: 145.1

Cincinnati's record against the spread so far this season is 6-7-0, and Texas' is 4-10-0. A total of seven out of the Bearcats' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Longhorns' games have gone over. Over the past 10 games, Cincinnati is 5-5 against the spread and 9-1 overall while Texas has gone 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cincinnati Performance Insights

The Bearcats' +222 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 15.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 81.3 points per game (48th in college basketball) while giving up 65.4 per outing (53rd in college basketball).

Cincinnati is sixth in the nation at 43.9 rebounds per game. That's 13.3 more than the 30.6 its opponents average.

Cincinnati connects on 8.1 three-pointers per game (124th in college basketball) while shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc (104th in college basketball). It is making 1.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.9 per game while shooting 30.8%.

The Bearcats put up 101.5 points per 100 possessions (54th in college basketball), while allowing 81.7 points per 100 possessions (24th in college basketball).

Cincinnati and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Bearcats commit 10.6 per game (85th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (252nd in college basketball action).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.