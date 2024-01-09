Cincinnati vs. Texas January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's Big 12 slate includes the Cincinnati Bearcats (10-2, 0-0 Big 12) against the Texas Longhorns (9-2, 0-0 Big 12) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Viktor Lakhin: 13.8 PTS, 8.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Dan Skillings Jr.: 11.3 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Day Day Thomas: 11.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- John Newman III: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jizzle James: 8.9 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.6 PTS, 9.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Max Abmas: 17.7 PTS, 3 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 11.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 11.3 PTS, 4 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 6.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Cincinnati vs. Texas Stat Comparison
|Cincinnati Rank
|Cincinnati AVG
|Texas AVG
|Texas Rank
|44th
|82.6
|Points Scored
|79.8
|76th
|78th
|66.5
|Points Allowed
|67
|94th
|14th
|43.3
|Rebounds
|37.5
|139th
|10th
|13.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|137th
|8
|3pt Made
|7.1
|223rd
|43rd
|16.6
|Assists
|17.3
|27th
|49th
|9.9
|Turnovers
|11.6
|165th
