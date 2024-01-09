Kent State vs. Toledo January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4, 0-0 MAC) playing the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Kent State vs. Toledo Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Kent State Players to Watch
- Chris Payton: 14.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Jalen Sullinger: 15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Giovanni Santiago: 9.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- VonCameron Davis: 11.0 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 15.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Kent State vs. Toledo Stat Comparison
|Kent State Rank
|Kent State AVG
|Toledo AVG
|Toledo Rank
|37th
|83.0
|Points Scored
|78.9
|90th
|245th
|73.5
|Points Allowed
|79.8
|341st
|149th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|32.5
|330th
|93rd
|10.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|241st
|121st
|8.2
|3pt Made
|6.3
|285th
|151st
|14.0
|Assists
|12.9
|227th
|307th
|13.5
|Turnovers
|11.1
|119th
