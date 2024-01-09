Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Buffalo Bulls (1-10, 0-0 MAC) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Information

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • Darweshi Hunter: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaquel Morris: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Evan Ipsaro: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Mekhi Cooper: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Sy Chatman: 16.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jonnivius Smith: 8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Shawn Fulcher: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Ryan Sabol: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Buffalo Rank Buffalo AVG Miami (OH) AVG Miami (OH) Rank
318th 67.6 Points Scored 70.8 276th
347th 81.0 Points Allowed 71.8 202nd
149th 37.4 Rebounds 31.2 350th
114th 10.0 Off. Rebounds 6.5 345th
285th 6.3 3pt Made 8.9 67th
292nd 11.9 Assists 14.2 141st
358th 15.4 Turnovers 12.3 227th

