Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo January 9 Tickets & Start Time
Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Buffalo Bulls (1-10, 0-0 MAC) against the Miami (OH) RedHawks (5-6, 0-0 MAC), at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 9
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Darweshi Hunter: 13.5 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jaquel Morris: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Bultman: 7.8 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evan Ipsaro: 8.6 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Mekhi Cooper: 7.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 16.7 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 8.1 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 8.5 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Ryan Sabol: 7.3 PTS, 1.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
Miami (OH) vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison
|Buffalo Rank
|Buffalo AVG
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Miami (OH) Rank
|318th
|67.6
|Points Scored
|70.8
|276th
|347th
|81.0
|Points Allowed
|71.8
|202nd
|149th
|37.4
|Rebounds
|31.2
|350th
|114th
|10.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.5
|345th
|285th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|8.9
|67th
|292nd
|11.9
|Assists
|14.2
|141st
|358th
|15.4
|Turnovers
|12.3
|227th
