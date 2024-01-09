Tuesday's contest at Stroh Center has the Bowling Green Falcons (10-4, 1-1 MAC) squaring off against the Ohio Bobcats (7-7, 1-1 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET (on January 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 75-74 victory for Bowling Green, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, January 9, 2024

Ohio vs. Bowling Green Score Prediction

Prediction: Bowling Green 75, Ohio 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Bowling Green

Computer Predicted Spread: Bowling Green (-0.1)

Bowling Green (-0.1) Computer Predicted Total: 147.2

Bowling Green is 4-6-0 against the spread this season compared to Ohio's 4-9-0 ATS record. The Falcons have a 5-5-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bobcats have a record of 6-7-0 when it comes to hitting the over. Over the last 10 contests, Bowling Green has a 4-6 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall. Ohio has gone 2-8 against the spread and 4-6 overall in its last 10 matches.

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats' +111 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 79.1 points per game (76th in college basketball) while allowing 71.1 per outing (167th in college basketball).

Ohio grabs 37.0 rebounds per game (155th in college basketball) while conceding 35.9 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 1.1 boards per game.

Ohio knocks down 8.2 three-pointers per game (118th in college basketball) at a 34.3% rate (153rd in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make, at a 31.2% rate.

Ohio has committed 9.8 turnovers per game (34th in college basketball), 3.6 fewer than the 13.4 it forces (77th in college basketball).

