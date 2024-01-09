Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Kent State Golden Flashes (7-4, 0-0 MAC) meeting the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Toledo vs. Kent State Game Information

Game Day: Tuesday, January 9

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

Toledo Players to Watch

Ra'Heim Moss: 15.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Tyler Cochran: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Dante Maddox Jr.: 15 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

15 PTS, 3 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Javan Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK

12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK Sonny Wilson: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

Kent State Players to Watch

Chris Payton: 14.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.5 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.2 BLK Jalen Sullinger: 15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.6 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK Giovanni Santiago: 9 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cli'Ron Hornbeak: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK VonCameron Davis: 11 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.4 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

Toledo vs. Kent State Stat Comparison

Kent State Rank Kent State AVG Toledo AVG Toledo Rank 37th 83 Points Scored 78.9 90th 245th 73.5 Points Allowed 79.8 341st 149th 37.4 Rebounds 32.5 330th 93rd 10.3 Off. Rebounds 8.4 241st 121st 8.2 3pt Made 6.3 285th 151st 14 Assists 12.9 227th 307th 13.5 Turnovers 11.1 119th

