Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-7) face a fellow MAC team, the Bowling Green Falcons (6-4), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Stroh Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET.
Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Lexi Fleming: 15.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Amy Velasco: 12.7 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Paige Kohler: 8.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Erika Porter: 7.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Morgan Sharps: 14.2 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tayra Eke: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Zaniya Nelson: 10.4 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Kennedi Myles: 5.3 PTS, 9.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Lachelle Austin: 9.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cali Denson: 8.8 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
