Wednesday's MAC slate includes the Ohio Bobcats (3-6) against the Northern Illinois Huskies (5-5) at 7:00 PM ET.

Ohio vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaya McClure: 14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

14.5 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Madi Mace: 4.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Aylasia Fantrov: 5.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

Jayden Marable: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Brooke Stonebraker: 10.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

10.2 PTS, 8 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Tara Stauffacher: 7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Grace Hunter: 8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Sidney McCrea: 9.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

