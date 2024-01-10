Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (6-3) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5), at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Toledo Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Sophia Wiard: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
  • Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Khera Goss: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jessica Cook: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan Players to Watch

  • Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Alli Carlson: 6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Hannah Spitzley: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Gabi Saxman: 1.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.