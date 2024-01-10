Toledo vs. Western Michigan January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (6-3) versus the Western Michigan Broncos (5-5), at 7:00 PM ET.
Toledo vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Toledo Players to Watch
- Sophia Wiard: 13.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Khera Goss: 8.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jessica Cook: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Kaitlyn Zarycki: 16.4 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maggie Stutelberg: 12.8 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Alli Carlson: 6 PTS, 2.5 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Hannah Spitzley: 7.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Gabi Saxman: 1.5 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
