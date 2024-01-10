Wednesday's Big East slate includes the Xavier Musketeers (7-6, 1-1 Big East) versus the UConn Huskies (11-2, 1-1 Big East), at 8:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. UConn Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier Players to Watch

Quincy Olivari: 18.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

18.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Desmond Claude: 15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Dayvion McKnight: 9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Abou Ousmane: 8.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK

8.4 PTS, 6.5 REB, 1 AST, 1 STL, 1.6 BLK Gytis Nemeiksa: 7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

UConn Players to Watch

Tristen Newton: 16.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 5.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Alex Karaban: 14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

14.2 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Cam Spencer: 14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

14.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Donovan Clingan: 13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK

13.9 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 2 BLK Samson Johnson: 6.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1 BLK

Xavier vs. UConn Stat Comparison

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG UConn AVG UConn Rank 173rd 75.3 Points Scored 83 38th 138th 69.5 Points Allowed 64.2 39th 50th 40.3 Rebounds 39.6 67th 173rd 9.3 Off. Rebounds 10.7 70th 269th 6.5 3pt Made 8.1 126th 23rd 17.7 Assists 17.9 18th 237th 12.4 Turnovers 9.5 32nd

