Wright State vs. IUPUI January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) play the Wright State Raiders (7-6) in a clash of Horizon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.
Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Wright State Players to Watch
- Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
IUPUI Players to Watch
- Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK
