The IUPUI Jaguars (2-9) play the Wright State Raiders (7-6) in a clash of Horizon squads at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Wright State vs. IUPUI Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

Alexis Hutchison: 19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Layne Ferrell: 11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK Kacee Baumhower: 11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.8 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Rachel Loobie: 7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.8 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Cara VanKempen: 5.5 PTS, 2 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

IUPUI Players to Watch

Katie Davidson: 18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

18.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Abby Wolterman: 8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.5 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Faith Stinson: 7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

7.7 PTS, 4.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Jaela Johnson: 8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.7 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK Logan Lewis: 5.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

