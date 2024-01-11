Youngstown State vs. Green Bay January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Youngstown State Penguins (4-8) play a fellow Horizon team, the Green Bay Phoenix (8-3), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Kress Events Center. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET.
Youngstown State vs. Green Bay Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Youngstown State Players to Watch
- Emily Saunders: 11.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Dena Jarrells: 10.3 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Shay-Lee Kirby: 9.0 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Paige Shy: 7.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Malia Magestro: 6.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
Green Bay Players to Watch
- Natalie McNeal: 11.1 PTS, 6.0 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Cassie Schiltz: 10.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Maddy Schreiber: 12.2 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bailey Butler: 7.6 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jasmine Kondrakiewicz: 8.0 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
