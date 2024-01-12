Friday's MAC slate includes the Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) meeting the Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Akron vs. Buffalo Game Information

Akron Players to Watch

  • Enrique Freeman: 18.0 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
  • Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Mikal Dawson: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

Buffalo Players to Watch

  • Sy Chatman: 17.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
  • Jonnivius Smith: 8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Shawn Fulcher: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Isaiah Adams: 13.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Akron vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison

Akron Rank Akron AVG Buffalo AVG Buffalo Rank
109th 78.3 Points Scored 67.3 322nd
87th 66.8 Points Allowed 80.0 345th
168th 36.9 Rebounds 36.8 172nd
154th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 9.8 122nd
43rd 9.5 3pt Made 6.3 284th
98th 15.1 Assists 12.2 277th
247th 12.5 Turnovers 15.4 358th

