Akron vs. Buffalo January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's MAC slate includes the Akron Zips (8-3, 0-0 MAC) meeting the Buffalo Bulls (1-11, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Akron vs. Buffalo Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Akron Players to Watch
- Enrique Freeman: 18.0 PTS, 13.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Nate Johnson: 9.3 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 11.6 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 8.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mikal Dawson: 8.0 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
Buffalo Players to Watch
- Sy Chatman: 17.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Jonnivius Smith: 8.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.3 BLK
- Anquan Boldin Jr.: 7.7 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Shawn Fulcher: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Isaiah Adams: 13.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
Akron vs. Buffalo Stat Comparison
|Akron Rank
|Akron AVG
|Buffalo AVG
|Buffalo Rank
|109th
|78.3
|Points Scored
|67.3
|322nd
|87th
|66.8
|Points Allowed
|80.0
|345th
|168th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|36.8
|172nd
|154th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|9.8
|122nd
|43rd
|9.5
|3pt Made
|6.3
|284th
|98th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.2
|277th
|247th
|12.5
|Turnovers
|15.4
|358th
