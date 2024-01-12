Friday's Horizon League schedule includes the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) against the Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Game Information

Cleveland State Players to Watch

  • Tristan Enaruna: 17.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
  • Tujautae Williams: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Drew Lowder: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Tevin Smith: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dylan Arnett: 4.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK

Milwaukee Players to Watch

  • Kentrell Pullian: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Erik Pratt: 12.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Elijah Jamison: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Darius Duffy: 4.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK

Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison

Milwaukee Rank Milwaukee AVG Cleveland State AVG Cleveland State Rank
180th 75.1 Points Scored 76.1 156th
316th 77.7 Points Allowed 69.6 144th
155th 37.1 Rebounds 37.0 162nd
27th 11.9 Off. Rebounds 12.6 13th
105th 8.3 3pt Made 7.4 199th
259th 12.4 Assists 11.9 298th
103rd 10.9 Turnovers 11.7 172nd

