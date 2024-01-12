Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's Horizon League schedule includes the Milwaukee Panthers (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) against the Cleveland State Vikings (9-5, 2-1 Horizon League) at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Cleveland State Players to Watch
- Tristan Enaruna: 17.9 PTS, 6.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tujautae Williams: 12.5 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Drew Lowder: 13.9 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Tevin Smith: 7.8 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Dylan Arnett: 4.7 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.4 BLK
Milwaukee Players to Watch
- Kentrell Pullian: 10.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Erik Pratt: 12.1 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Elijah Jamison: 8.4 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- BJ Freeman: 19.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Darius Duffy: 4.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
Cleveland State vs. Milwaukee Stat Comparison
|Milwaukee Rank
|Milwaukee AVG
|Cleveland State AVG
|Cleveland State Rank
|180th
|75.1
|Points Scored
|76.1
|156th
|316th
|77.7
|Points Allowed
|69.6
|144th
|155th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|37.0
|162nd
|27th
|11.9
|Off. Rebounds
|12.6
|13th
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.4
|199th
|259th
|12.4
|Assists
|11.9
|298th
|103rd
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.7
|172nd
