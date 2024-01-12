Dayton vs. Duquesne January 12 Tickets & Start Time
Friday's A-10 schedule includes the Duquesne Dukes (8-3, 0-0 A-10) meeting the Dayton Flyers (9-2, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.
Dayton vs. Duquesne Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 12
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN2
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
- Nate Santos: 12.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Enoch Cheeks: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK
Duquesne Players to Watch
- Jimmy Clark III: 16.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dae Dae Grant: 20.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Andrei Savrasov: 8.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Fousseyni Drame: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- David Dixon: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.1 BLK
Dayton vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison
|Duquesne Rank
|Duquesne AVG
|Dayton AVG
|Dayton Rank
|155th
|76.2
|Points Scored
|74.1
|200th
|151st
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|65.3
|59th
|155th
|37.1
|Rebounds
|32.9
|327th
|105th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|7.5
|302nd
|61st
|9.0
|3pt Made
|9.9
|22nd
|247th
|12.6
|Assists
|15.6
|77th
|112th
|11.0
|Turnovers
|10.2
|55th
