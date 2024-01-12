Friday's A-10 schedule includes the Duquesne Dukes (8-3, 0-0 A-10) meeting the Dayton Flyers (9-2, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Dayton vs. Duquesne Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Dayton Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dayton Players to Watch

Daron Holmes: 16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK

16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK Nate Santos: 12.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Kobe Elvis: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Enoch Cheeks: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Duquesne Players to Watch

Jimmy Clark III: 16.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Dae Dae Grant: 20.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

20.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Andrei Savrasov: 8.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Fousseyni Drame: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK David Dixon: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Dayton vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank 155th 76.2 Points Scored 74.1 200th 151st 70.0 Points Allowed 65.3 59th 155th 37.1 Rebounds 32.9 327th 105th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd 61st 9.0 3pt Made 9.9 22nd 247th 12.6 Assists 15.6 77th 112th 11.0 Turnovers 10.2 55th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.