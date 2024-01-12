Friday's A-10 schedule includes the Duquesne Dukes (8-3, 0-0 A-10) meeting the Dayton Flyers (9-2, 0-0 A-10) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Dayton vs. Duquesne Game Information

Dayton Players to Watch

  • Daron Holmes: 16.8 PTS, 7.0 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.5 STL, 2.4 BLK
  • Nate Santos: 12.5 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Kobe Elvis: 11.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Enoch Cheeks: 5.9 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.8 BLK

Duquesne Players to Watch

  • Jimmy Clark III: 16.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.8 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dae Dae Grant: 20.0 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Andrei Savrasov: 8.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Fousseyni Drame: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • David Dixon: 5.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 0.6 AST, 1.0 STL, 2.1 BLK

Dayton vs. Duquesne Stat Comparison

Duquesne Rank Duquesne AVG Dayton AVG Dayton Rank
155th 76.2 Points Scored 74.1 200th
151st 70.0 Points Allowed 65.3 59th
155th 37.1 Rebounds 32.9 327th
105th 10.1 Off. Rebounds 7.5 302nd
61st 9.0 3pt Made 9.9 22nd
247th 12.6 Assists 15.6 77th
112th 11.0 Turnovers 10.2 55th

