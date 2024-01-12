Friday's Horizon League schedule includes the Youngstown State Penguins (10-3, 2-0 Horizon League) playing the Wright State Raiders (6-7, 1-1 Horizon League) at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Wright State vs. Youngstown State Game Information

Wright State Players to Watch

Tanner Holden: 16.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Calvin: 20.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.8 PTS, 2.0 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Brandon Noel: 12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK

12.8 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.0 BLK AJ Braun: 10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK Alex Huibregste: 7.8 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

Youngstown State Players to Watch

Damiree Burns: 11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK

11.7 PTS, 9.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK Brandon Rush: 13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.7 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Brett Thompson: 10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK Ziggy Reid: 12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.1 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK John Lovelace Jr.: 9.0 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Wright State vs. Youngstown State Stat Comparison

Youngstown State Rank Youngstown State AVG Wright State AVG Wright State Rank 49th 81.5 Points Scored 83.5 30th 108th 67.9 Points Allowed 78.8 329th 19th 42.1 Rebounds 34.9 250th 62nd 10.8 Off. Rebounds 8.4 243rd 70th 8.8 3pt Made 6.0 306th 62nd 15.9 Assists 14.1 139th 95th 10.8 Turnovers 11.3 138th

