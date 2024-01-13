The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) face the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois Game Information

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

Northern Illinois Players to Watch

David Coit: 17.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Zarigue Nutter: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Xavier Amos: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK

8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison

Northern Illinois Rank Northern Illinois AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank 70th 79.9 Points Scored 74.0 203rd 326th 78.4 Points Allowed 65.1 54th 135th 37.7 Rebounds 38.8 92nd 203rd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.2 258th 169th 7.6 3pt Made 7.3 205th 317th 11.5 Assists 11.4 320th 278th 12.9 Turnovers 11.4 151st

