Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois January 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Northern Illinois Huskies (6-6, 0-0 MAC) face the Bowling Green Falcons (9-3, 0-0 MAC) in a matchup of MAC squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday. The game will be available on ESPN+.
Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Bowling Green Players to Watch
- Marcus Hill: 19.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Rashaun Agee: 10.4 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Jason Spurgin: 11.1 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
- DaJion Humphrey: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sam Towns: 7.5 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
Northern Illinois Players to Watch
- David Coit: 17.9 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Zarigue Nutter: 15.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Xavier Amos: 11.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Yanic Konan Niederhauser: 8.2 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 2.2 BLK
- Philmon Gebrewhit: 9.6 PTS, 2.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Bowling Green vs. Northern Illinois Stat Comparison
|Northern Illinois Rank
|Northern Illinois AVG
|Bowling Green AVG
|Bowling Green Rank
|70th
|79.9
|Points Scored
|74.0
|203rd
|326th
|78.4
|Points Allowed
|65.1
|54th
|135th
|37.7
|Rebounds
|38.8
|92nd
|203rd
|8.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.2
|258th
|169th
|7.6
|3pt Made
|7.3
|205th
|317th
|11.5
|Assists
|11.4
|320th
|278th
|12.9
|Turnovers
|11.4
|151st
