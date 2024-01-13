Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6, 0-0 MAC) playing the Eastern Michigan Eagles (7-5, 0-0 MAC) at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Miami (OH) Players to Watch
- Darweshi Hunter: 13.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0 BLK
- Jaquel Morris: 7.7 PTS, 5 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Bryce Bultman: 7.7 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Evan Ipsaro: 9.3 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Mekhi Cooper: 7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
Eastern Michigan Players to Watch
- Tyson Acuff: 23 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Yusuf Jihad: 9.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Arne Osojnik: 8.2 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Julius Ellerbe: 4.4 PTS, 5.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Legend Geeter: 5.7 PTS, 3.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Miami (OH) vs. Eastern Michigan Stat Comparison
|Miami (OH) Rank
|Miami (OH) AVG
|Eastern Michigan AVG
|Eastern Michigan Rank
|186th
|74.8
|Points Scored
|67.3
|324th
|198th
|71.6
|Points Allowed
|73.1
|235th
|328th
|32.9
|Rebounds
|33.8
|299th
|310th
|7.3
|Off. Rebounds
|8
|273rd
|64th
|8.9
|3pt Made
|5.9
|309th
|88th
|15.3
|Assists
|10.8
|334th
|229th
|12.3
|Turnovers
|12
|206th
