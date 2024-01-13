The Ohio Bobcats (3-7) face a fellow MAC squad, the Toledo Rockets (7-3), on Saturday, January 13, 2024 at Savage Arena. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET.

Ohio vs. Toledo Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaya McClure: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.0 BLK Madi Mace: 4.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Aylasia Fantrov: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Toledo Players to Watch

Sophia Wiard: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Khera Goss: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jessica Cook: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

