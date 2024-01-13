Ohio vs. Western Michigan January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC slate includes the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) versus the Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC), at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Elmore James: 12.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aidan Hadaway: 5.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
Western Michigan Players to Watch
- Seth Hubbard: 16.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Owen Lobsinger: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jefferson Monegro: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Titus Wright: 6.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- B. Artis White: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Ohio vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison
|Western Michigan Rank
|Western Michigan AVG
|Ohio AVG
|Ohio Rank
|266th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|79.3
|78th
|274th
|74.9
|Points Allowed
|70.3
|158th
|168th
|36.9
|Rebounds
|37.2
|151st
|69th
|10.7
|Off. Rebounds
|10.4
|85th
|127th
|8.1
|3pt Made
|8.2
|116th
|187th
|13.4
|Assists
|13.7
|169th
|286th
|13.0
|Turnovers
|9.8
|41st
