Saturday's MAC slate includes the Western Michigan Broncos (3-9, 0-0 MAC) versus the Ohio Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 MAC), at 12:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Ohio Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaylin Hunter: 14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK AJ Clayton: 11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK

11.6 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.0 BLK Shereef Mitchell: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Elmore James: 12.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.0 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Aidan Hadaway: 5.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Western Michigan Players to Watch

Seth Hubbard: 16.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.3 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK Owen Lobsinger: 9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK Jefferson Monegro: 9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

9.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Titus Wright: 6.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.9 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK B. Artis White: 7.5 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ohio vs. Western Michigan Stat Comparison

Western Michigan Rank Western Michigan AVG Ohio AVG Ohio Rank 266th 71.4 Points Scored 79.3 78th 274th 74.9 Points Allowed 70.3 158th 168th 36.9 Rebounds 37.2 151st 69th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.4 85th 127th 8.1 3pt Made 8.2 116th 187th 13.4 Assists 13.7 169th 286th 13.0 Turnovers 9.8 41st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.