Toledo vs. Ball State January 13 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MAC schedule includes the Toledo Rockets (6-6, 0-0 MAC) against the Ball State Cardinals (8-4, 0-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Toledo vs. Ball State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Toledo Players to Watch
- Ra'Heim Moss: 15.6 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Tyler Cochran: 12.3 PTS, 5.8 REB, 2.0 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Dante Maddox Jr.: 15.0 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Javan Simmons: 12.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Sonny Wilson: 6.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
Ball State Players to Watch
- Basheer Jihad: 18.3 PTS, 7.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jalin Anderson: 16.3 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Mickey Pearson Jr.: 12.0 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Mason Jones: 4.8 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Ben Hendriks: 5.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
Toledo vs. Ball State Stat Comparison
|Toledo Rank
|Toledo AVG
|Ball State AVG
|Ball State Rank
|86th
|78.9
|Points Scored
|75.0
|184th
|341st
|79.8
|Points Allowed
|67.7
|106th
|335th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|35.6
|232nd
|243rd
|8.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.9
|204th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|7.7
|165th
|228th
|12.9
|Assists
|12.3
|267th
|121st
|11.1
|Turnovers
|11.8
|182nd
