Saturday's MAC slate includes the Toledo Rockets (7-3) against the Ohio Bobcats (3-7), at 2:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Toledo vs. Ohio Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Toledo Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Toledo Players to Watch

Sophia Wiard: 14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0 BLK Quinesha Lockett: 15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Khera Goss: 9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Sammi Mikonovwicz: 6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

6.2 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK Jessica Cook: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Ohio Players to Watch

Jaya McClure: 15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK

15.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK Kennedi Watkins: 9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

9.1 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Bailey Tabeling: 7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

7.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Madi Mace: 4.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

4.1 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Aylasia Fantrov: 5.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.