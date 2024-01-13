Xavier vs. Seton Hall January 13 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Xavier Musketeers (1-10) face the Seton Hall Pirates (9-4) in a matchup of Big East squads at 4:00 PM ET on Saturday.
Xavier vs. Seton Hall Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 13
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
Xavier Players to Watch
- Nila Blackford: 10.0 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaysia Woods: 9.5 PTS, 1.9 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Mackayla Scarlett: 13.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Daniela Lopez: 5.3 PTS, 2.6 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
Seton Hall Players to Watch
- Azana Baines: 15.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Micah Gray: 14.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Amari Wright: 5.9 PTS, 3.0 REB, 6.0 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- A'Jah Davis: 6.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Kaelynn Satterfield: 8.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
