Pacers vs. Jazz January 15 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (18-14), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (15-19). The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSIN.
Pacers vs. Jazz Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 15
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: KJZZ, BSIN
Pacers Players to Watch
- On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.6 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.
- The Pacers are getting 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.
- Buddy Hield is putting up 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Obi Toppin is averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 58.1% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA) and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.
Jazz Players to Watch
- Lauri Markkanen averages 23.2 points, 1.6 assists and 8.5 boards per game.
- Collin Sexton puts up 15.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.
- John Collins puts up 13.6 points, 7.9 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Kelly Olynyk averages 8.1 points, 4.7 assists and 5.4 boards.
- Jordan Clarkson puts up 17.0 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 29.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Pacers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison
|Jazz
|Pacers
|113.8
|Points Avg.
|126.4
|117.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|124.4
|45.8%
|Field Goal %
|50.7%
|35.0%
|Three Point %
|38.3%
