The Indiana Pacers (18-14), on Monday, January 15, 2024 at Delta Center, play the Utah Jazz (15-19). The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on KJZZ and BSIN.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Pacers vs. Jazz Game Information

Buy Tickets for This Game

Game Day: Monday, January 15

Monday, January 15 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: KJZZ, BSIN

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Pacers Games

Pacers Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Tyrese Haliburton gives the Pacers 24.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 12.6 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Pacers are getting 17.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game from Myles Turner this year.

Buddy Hield is putting up 13.0 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. He is draining 44.3% of his shots from the floor and 38.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.9 triples per game.

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 14.2 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game while averaging 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Obi Toppin is averaging 11.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. He is draining 58.1% of his shots from the field (10th in NBA) and 38.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 triples per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jazz Players to Watch

Lauri Markkanen averages 23.2 points, 1.6 assists and 8.5 boards per game.

Collin Sexton puts up 15.6 points, 3.7 assists and 2.8 rebounds per game.

John Collins puts up 13.6 points, 7.9 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Kelly Olynyk averages 8.1 points, 4.7 assists and 5.4 boards.

Jordan Clarkson puts up 17.0 points, 3.6 boards and 5.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.4% from the floor and 29.0% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Pacers vs. Jazz Stat Comparison

Jazz Pacers 113.8 Points Avg. 126.4 117.9 Points Allowed Avg. 124.4 45.8% Field Goal % 50.7% 35.0% Three Point % 38.3%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.