Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) facing the Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Bowling Green Players to Watch

  • Marcus Hill: 20.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Rashaun Agee: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Jason Spurgin: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • DaJion Humphrey: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Trey Thomas: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

  • Darweshi Hunter: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Bryce Bultman: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Evan Ipsaro: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Jaquel Morris: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK
  • Mekhi Cooper: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank
192nd 74.8 Points Scored 75.4 180th
214th 72.5 Points Allowed 67.0 93rd
336th 32.5 Rebounds 39.0 83rd
320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.2 255th
72nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.4 195th
80th 15.4 Assists 11.6 316th
203rd 12.0 Turnovers 11.2 132nd

