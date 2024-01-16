Tuesday's MAC schedule includes the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC) facing the Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to StubHub or Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Bowling Green Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 20.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jason Spurgin: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Thomas: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Bryce Bultman: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 6.6 PTS, 3.0 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bowling Green vs. Miami (OH) Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank 192nd 74.8 Points Scored 75.4 180th 214th 72.5 Points Allowed 67.0 93rd 336th 32.5 Rebounds 39.0 83rd 320th 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.2 255th 72nd 8.8 3pt Made 7.4 195th 80th 15.4 Assists 11.6 316th 203rd 12.0 Turnovers 11.2 132nd

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.