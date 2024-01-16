Dayton vs. Saint Louis January 16 Tickets & Start Time
The Saint Louis Billikens (7-6, 0-0 A-10) face a fellow A-10 squad, the Dayton Flyers (10-2, 0-0 A-10), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at UD Arena. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET and is available via CBS Sports Network.
Dayton vs. Saint Louis Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, January 16
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Dayton Players to Watch
- Daron Holmes: 17.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 2.3 BLK
- Nate Santos: 12 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Kobe Elvis: 11.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Koby Brea: 12.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Javon Bennett: 8.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
Saint Louis Players to Watch
- Terrence Hargrove Jr.: 13.6 PTS, 6.4 REB, 1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Gibson Jimerson: 16.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Tim Dalger: 11.3 PTS, 4.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Cian Medley: 4.8 PTS, 2.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Kellen Thames: 5.2 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.7 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
Dayton vs. Saint Louis Stat Comparison
|Dayton Rank
|Dayton AVG
|Saint Louis AVG
|Saint Louis Rank
|196th
|74.4
|Points Scored
|74
|204th
|64th
|65.6
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|285th
|335th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|33.2
|319th
|314th
|7.2
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|335th
|16th
|10
|3pt Made
|7.5
|179th
|66th
|15.8
|Assists
|12
|291st
|42nd
|9.8
|Turnovers
|10.9
|104th
