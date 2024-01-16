The Bowling Green Falcons (10-3, 1-0 MAC) meet a fellow MAC team, the Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-7, 0-1 MAC), on Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at Millett Hall. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and is available via ESPN+.

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Game Information

Miami (OH) Players to Watch

Darweshi Hunter: 12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK Bryce Bultman: 8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

8.2 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK Evan Ipsaro: 9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK

9.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK Jaquel Morris: 7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK

7.1 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.2 BLK Mekhi Cooper: 6.6 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Bowling Green Players to Watch

Marcus Hill: 20.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK

20.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK Rashaun Agee: 11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK

11.1 PTS, 8.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK Jason Spurgin: 10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK DaJion Humphrey: 8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Trey Thomas: 12.1 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Miami (OH) vs. Bowling Green Stat Comparison

Miami (OH) Rank Miami (OH) AVG Bowling Green AVG Bowling Green Rank 190th 74.8 Points Scored 75.4 176th 218th 72.5 Points Allowed 67 93rd 335th 32.5 Rebounds 39 84th 321st 7.1 Off. Rebounds 8.2 258th 73rd 8.8 3pt Made 7.4 197th 81st 15.4 Assists 11.6 317th 205th 12 Turnovers 11.2 130th

