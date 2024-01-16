Tuesday's MAC slate includes the Ohio Bobcats (6-7, 0-1 MAC) facing the Central Michigan Chippewas (5-8, 0-1 MAC) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Game Information

Ohio Players to Watch

  • Jaylin Hunter: 14 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • AJ Clayton: 11.2 PTS, 5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.9 BLK
  • Elmore James: 12.4 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0 BLK
  • Shereef Mitchell: 13.6 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Aidan Hadaway: 5.2 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Central Michigan Players to Watch

  • Anthony Pritchard: 13.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.6 AST, 2 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Brian Taylor: 12.2 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 1 BLK
  • Cayden Vasko: 5.8 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Derrick Butler: 8.3 PTS, 3 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Markus Harding: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.9 BLK

Ohio vs. Central Michigan Stat Comparison

Ohio Rank Ohio AVG Central Michigan AVG Central Michigan Rank
81st 79.2 Points Scored 65.3 341st
183rd 71.5 Points Allowed 76.1 295th
149th 37.2 Rebounds 32.5 336th
64th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 9.3 172nd
119th 8.2 3pt Made 5.8 315th
180th 13.5 Assists 11 328th
47th 10 Turnovers 12.8 276th

